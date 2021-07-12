‘Significant damage’ after car smashes into a church and neighboring thrift store

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car smashed into a church on Sunday morning, also damaging a next door thrift store.

Other than the boarded up entrance, you wouldn’t know the extent of the damage that is inside the Redeemed Christian Church of God and Echo, a thrift store for the women’s resources of Monroe County.

According to the Stroudsburg Fire Department’s Facebook page, there were no serious injuries.

The executive director of women’s resources of Monroe County, Lauren Peterson, says fortunately, church service was held virtually Sunday morning, as churchgoers would have been worshipping at the time the car smashed into the church.

“So, I kind of came down here just to see what was going on, not expecting that the car had gone through the neighboring unit into our unit. And the wonderful gaping hole that is now behind me,” Peterson said.

Tire tracks lead right to where the check-out counter was at Echo. The car’s mirror is still laying on the floor.

“We do have significant damage. Some loss of our items here, which brings in a good bit of revenue for women’s resources and the programs and services we offer.”

Echo is closed on Sundays. They are open a couple of days throughout the week as they have been slowly reopening after the height of the pandemic. In the reopening process, the store was being remodeled.

“We also had plans to have a grand reopening. Recently we repainted the store, we were looking into having the flooring replaced,” Melanie Milo, development director, Women’s Resources of Monroe County said.

Milo oversees the operation at Echo. Volunteers and employees at women’s resources are looking to put the crash in their rear view mirror and get the doors back open as soon as possible.

“I hope everyone stands by and waits for what we have in store for them next,” said Milo.



Echo says they will be closed until further notice and you can check their Facebook page for any updates.

We are still waiting for information from police on how the driver crashed into the church.