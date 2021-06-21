Sign added on Pine Run Road to warn truck drivers of restrictions on “Giant’s Despair”

LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A new sign has been installed on Pine Run Road approaching Laurel Run Road, also known as “Giant’s Despair”.

The signage was installed to warn truck drivers that Pine Run Road is restricted to vehicles under 10.5 tons. Those who live in the area say warning signs already installed were often ignored.

A safety petition was created back in January. Those in the borough who talked to Eyewitness News in January said flashing lights and enhanced warnings needed to be added at the top and bottom of the hill.

PennDOT responded to the petition that received over 2,000 signatures to add more safety lights and signage to the road saying: “The municipality is responsible for the purchase, installation and maintenance of flashing beacons.”

On January 11, a cement truck coming down the hill passed about 10 warning signs before losing control and crushing a pickup, killing a local man.



January 11, 2021

The local woman who started the petition, Brenda Lee, said they want signs that also warn truck drivers of the danger using Giant’s Despair during inclement weather.