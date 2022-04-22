WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a heavy police presence in a section of Wilkes-Barre after a man was seen with a gun.

The incident began around 8:40 when police received a call about a possibly armed man seen on the third floor of a building around North River and West Union Street.







Heavily armed officers could be seen around the location of the report.

An alert sent to King’s College students states that the McGowan School of Business is currently on lockdown and students in the area should shelter in place.

Both North River and West Union Streets are currently shut down while officers investigate.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.