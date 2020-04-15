Shuylkill County Royalty demonstrates DIY recipes and crafts

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The royalties of Schuylkill County Fair have been posting videos doing different activities on the Facebook page “Schuylkill County Fair Royalty.”

In each video, one of the three royalty girls is doing an activity that people can do while they are cooped up at home during the pandemic. These projects range from arts and crafts to cooking recipes.

The Schuylkill County Fair Little Miss is 10-year-old Madison Purcell of New Ringgold. The Schuylkill County Fair Queen is 19-year-old Madeline Schuettler of Pottsville. The princess of the Schuylkill County Fair is 17-year-old Kassidy Balulis of Seltzer. The girls claimed their titles last July.

The three had a goal of attending 100 community events during their reign, which would have been a record for the organization. They reached about 60 before the pandemic stopped all events.

Instead of giving up, the girls decided to use these videos to engage with the community and continue to raise awareness for the agricultural industry.

If you’d like to do these activities yourself, their videos can be found here.