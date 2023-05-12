WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When cafeterias close for the summer, kids lose access to meals they depend on, and parents are left struggling to provide.

No child should go hungry.

That’s why ShurSave supermarkets, in partnership with WBRE/WYOU, are committed to “Drive Away Hunger.”

ShurSave Wilkes-Barre is helping drive hunger away with a truck full of food.

The food is being donated to the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank where the goods will be distributed to over 200 agencies to families in need.

“Helping out the communities that need the food times are a little tough right now economically for a lot of families and hopefully this will help them distribute the food to those who need it the most,” said ShurSave chairman, Frank Carone.

Carone also says he hopes this gives the families some relief and comfort.

“There are more kids right now that need food than ever before they may be your neighbors you may know of them you may not know of them.”

Supplies like grape jelly help make up some of the 27,000 pounds going onto the truck.

With the school year coming to an end, this donation helps feed kids who depended on free school lunches.

“As a business owner and also as a father, I couldn’t imagine having my daughters hungry.”

“This will supplement their household budgets any, any other food that they may have this will, this will help them by feeding their families,” said Jennifer Warabak, the executive director of the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

Carone says he hopes kids who benefit from this donation can someday pay it forward as adults.

This is the first time the ShurSave Family Markets are doing something like this, and they hope to make it an annual event.