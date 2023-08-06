WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a new place in northeastern Pennsylvania for skaters, bikers, and boarders to show off their skills. After great anticipation, the new skatepark in Wilkes-Barre’s Hollenback Park is finally open.

What better place is there to start shredding than in a brand-new 10,000-square-foot concrete park? From designing stages and small construction steps to the hundreds of people sharing the same passion together in a community, this project has come a long way.

Wheels were spinning, music was playing, and skaters were skating.

Wilkes-Barre officially welcomed a new skatepark to its community for skaters, BMX bikers, and scooter riders Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a dream of many in the community for decades and a plan years in the making for Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and Plains Bike Shop.

“Folks, today is the completion of a dream,” said Mayor Brown.

Sha Murray from Brooklyn, New York, visits Wilkes-Barre to see family a few times a year. He boards in the community during his visits.

The new park was a surprise to him and reminds him a lot of Brooklyn-style boarding.

“I just always skated around the Wilkes-Barre area and all over and they finally said they were going to open the skatepark, and I was like ‘Oh, really?'” Murray said.

The opening of the park featured live music, an ice cream truck, and a raffle to win biker and skater equipment.

The park’s design is laid out to include ramps, rails, and other features considered safe for people and children of all ages.

Heather Hughes of Wilkes-Barre says that a safe feeling will mean something.

“Real comfortable probably to be safe out here,” Hughes said.

The skatepark has taken over two years and close to half a million dollars to reach competition, but after an opening day like Sunday, it was well worth the wait.

Many are hoping the park will bring about a more positive perspective on skating to the area.

“Your skills get better. It keeps you out of trouble, and all the nonsense and negativity you hear in the world. You don’t get none of that here, the second you step on a skateboard, a bike, a scooter, it’s a great feeling,” said Plains Bike Shop Team Member Chris Koviack.

The skatepark will be open from dawn to dusk. Even though the park opened on Sunday, additions are already being talked about and planned for the future.