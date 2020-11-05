Should I have a will or an estate plan?

(NBC) — Concerns about a new surge in coronavirus cases are posing another dilemma for millions of Americans. What happens to your life and legacy if you don’t have a will and other estate planning documents?

“Black Panther” movie star Chadwick Boseman lost his long battle with cancer two months ago. Now his wife must contend with courts to determine what happens to at least part of his estate.

“You work your whole life to accumulate your property, you want to make sure that it goes to the people you care about,” said Bernard Krooks, an estate planning attorney.

That may not happen without a will. Boseman died without one, leaving nearly $939,000 in his estate in what’s known as probate—a legal process that distributes assets after death.

A new survey shows the majority of Americans, 62 percent, don’t have a will. And, 27 percent of those who do said they got it because they were afraid of death or serious illness related to COVID-19.

If you’re critically ill, as this attorney points out, a will is not the only key document you’ll need.

“No matter how much or how little you’re worth. You all need a healthcare, power of attorney healthcare proxy, living will, durable power of attorney and other financial directives to make sure that your wishes are carried out. If you become incapacitated but don’t necessarily pass away right away,” said Krooks.

The cost for these documents can vary widely. Having an attorney draft a comprehensive estate plan can cost over a couple thousand dollars, but you could start by doing a basic will online for less than a hundred.