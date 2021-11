WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Williamsport Police are looking for information regarding shots fired in the city on Tuesday night.

Officers say that Tuesday around 6:00 in the evening they received a call for shots fired in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue. Officers say they were able to confirm that shots were fired and that one vehicle was struck.

Williamsport Bureau of Police is investigating this case and ask that anyone with information contact them.