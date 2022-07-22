WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy police activity occurred in Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon after neighbors say they heard shots fired.

Eyewitness News was on the scene when police shut down Hughes and Wall Street for a report of shots fired.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers arrived on the scene and saw a vehicle leave the area. The car was stopped and police say the suspects were taken into custody.

Neighbors have said they saw two males firing shots at each other and they witness one running through a yard.

Investigators stated a dispute happened between two groups of men where both took out a weapon and fired at each other.

Officers say they seized three stolen weapons from the two suspects during the course of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Stash at 570-208-0911.

At this time there are no reports of anyone being injured.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update with the latest as it becomes available.