Police: Shots fired at people near Carbon County rifle range

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are investigating reports that shots were fired Thursday night at people near a rifle range in Carbon County. The incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. at the state-operated range located near Route 93 on the Broad Mountain.





Dozens of state and local police converged on the scene. There were no reported injuries. Two people were questioned by police.

