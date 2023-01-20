RANSOM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on who may have fired multiple gunshots at a communications tower in Ransom Township.

According to a press release, the incident happened between November 3rd, 2022, and January 5th, 2023 when an unknown person fired four gunshots at the Capital Area Communications Tower.

Police say three shots were fired at a LAC53 Microwave Link causing $2,600 worth of damage and one was fired at a WYO33 Microwave Link causing $3,300 worth of damage, totaling $5,900.

Police are looking for the suspect(s) who are responsible for the damage. If you have any information on this you are asked to call PSP Dunmore.