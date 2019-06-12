‘Short and Sweet’ Pick-Your-Own Strawberry Season Expected

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Grab your family and a few buckets, because pick-your-own strawberry season is here. But, local farmers are expecting a ‘short and sweet’ season.

The Fox family spent their morning picking strawberries at Goulds Produce and Farm Market in Brodheadsville.

“We like to eat them a lot, and we like to get our faces all red because we enjoy them,” smiles Emily Fox of Saylorsburg.

Farmer Jamie Gould says wet weather affected this year’s crop.

The berries didn’t grow to their full potential, and there’s less to pick.

He explains, “we have irrigation. If it’s too dry we can get them water, but if it’s too wet you can’t take the water away.”

Goulds needs enough strawberries to stock its indoor stand and supply weekly farmers markets.

So, they’re taking the popular ‘pick-your-own’ one day at a time.

“We will open up as much as we possibly can, that’s for sure,” Gould adds.

Customers say the weather may have affected the quantity, but certainly not the quality.

“I thought it was going to be worse this year because of the rain, but they’re nice,” smiles Sandra Neyhart of Snydersville.

Customers should check Gould’s Facebook page or call the stand before heading out to make sure the fields are open for picking that day.

