BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The world’s largest ShopRite located in the Poconos was awarded Thursday for its hunger-fighting efforts. The supermarket is owned by the Kinsley family.

They raised the most money out of all the Shoprite’s, totaling more than $38K to support regional food banks. The fundraiser was part of the ShopRite ‘partners in caring’ cheerios contest. A special edition cheerios box was unveiled and features three associates along with Angela Kinsley because of their big win.

“We have a lot of local organizations that we’re really proud to partner with. They’re great to us, they’re here all the time, we consider them friends so we’re blessed to be able to be in a position where we can help others,” said Angela Kinsley, ShopRite of Brodheadsville

This is the Brodheadsville ShopRite’s second year in a row winning the fundraiser.