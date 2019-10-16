Shopping to help friends

(WBRE/WYOU) — Many people were finding deals at Boscov’s in downtown Wilkes-Barre all while supporting Friends Helping Friends.

Community service agencies set up tables throughout the store to sell shopping passes to customers. The passes provide discounts for shoppers and raise money for the organizations. It’s a win-win for everyone.

“Every table is from a different organization. They are on every floor in the store. So once you buy one of these passes, it’s 25 percent off on clothing,” Pat Williams of Wilkes-Barre Free Clinic said.

Last year, Friends Helping Friends raised more than $800,000 between all Boscov’s stores. Anyone still wanting to shop has until 11 p.m. Wednesday morning.