Shopping ‘small’ in the Diamond City

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shoppers are braving the cold and visiting their favorite local businesses for small business Saturday.

Part of the experience in downtown Wilkes-Barre is a one-day, holiday pop-up shopping market in midtown village.

More than a dozen vendors and small businesses are showcasing their products as crowds of shoppers get an early start on their holiday purchases.

The event features pictures with Santa, live music, and gives a much-needed boost to local entrepreneurs.

“I think that there’s a lot of businesses that are hurting and big box stores don’t need any more of our money. So, if there’s a choice for me, I always go small,” Cindy Malkemes.

The holiday market in the diamond city is open until 7 p.m.

