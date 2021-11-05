Shopping bag lands Hazleton ‘dealer’ in prison

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police arrested a suspected drug dealer after they say they found him to be in possession of 526 packets containing suspected fentanyl.

On Thursday, just before 2:00 p.m., police arrested Anthony Gutierrez, 47, Hazleton, during a traffic stop.

Police say they had surveillance set up at a local motel and saw Gutierrez leaving the motel with a white shopping bag. Police followed the suspect to the area of McDonald’s where he exited the car with the same bag.

Officers then say they observed Gutierrez run a red light and cross the yellow line into oncoming traffic.

Narcotics detectives coordinated with Hazleton police officers and initiated a traffic stop.

Photo Courtesy of Hazleton Police Department

Detectives confirmed that in the car was the same white shopping bag that Gutierrez had been carrying around at multiple points.

In the shopping bag, detectives say they found materials specifically used in the packaging of heroin and/or fentanyl in plain view.

After further investigation police say they found Gutierrez to be in possession of approximately 526 glassine packets containing suspected fentanyl, approximately 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a small plastic bag corner containing suspected crack cocaine, a cardboard box, empty plastic baggies, a digital scale with white powder residue and $1,396.

Gutierrez is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance for crack cocaine. He was denied bail and is being held at Luzerne County Correction Facility.