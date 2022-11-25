WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now one of the most popular shopping days of the year is underway.

The Friday after Thanksgiving can be sluggish for some who celebrated the holiday, indulging in turkey and all the fixings. However, on a rainy ‘Black Friday’ morning, some in Wilkes-Barre Township still had shopping on their minds.

“I have my eyes on a pair of Sony headphones,” stated Joseph Jendrzejewski of Kingston.

“I’m actually going to buy another PS5,” said Brandon Fink of Mountain Top.

Customers lined up outside of Best Buy in the Arena Hub Plaza just before 5:00 a.m., waiting for the doors to open and kick off ‘Black Friday.’

“The deals, the deals are great. The timing is perfect, you know get out here early, get some things you need to get done before you go off to work,” explained Lamar Benton of Wilkes-Barre.

Despite high inflation, nearly 8 million people are estimated to shop between ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Cyber Monday,’ according to the National Retail Federation.

But shoppers tell Eyewitness News they’ve seen fewer crowds on Black Friday itself in recent years, as it is followed by ‘Small Business Saturday’ and ‘Cyber Monday.’

“Back in the old days, where you had to wait in line from Wednesday to Tuesday and had to go all the way to Friday morning. That’s how it was back in the good old days. Now everything is messed up. It’s just so much different,” Fink added.

Others say they enjoy not having to wait outside all night to beat the rush.

“I think a lot of people are doing like the cyber thing, going online so they’re getting it shipped to their house. But we’re still trying to take advantage of actually getting out to see what we get when we buy it,” Benton stated.

“There’s no arguments, no fights, no nothing so it’s good like that,” said Nafeesha Paterson of Wilkes-Barre.

As shoppers are on the hunt for bargains this holiday season, many enjoy the fun of it.

“It’s more of an experience I guess. You know, the night before, on Thanksgiving you’re looking at some deals, trying to get a plan,” explained Bobby Kerestes of Hanover Township.

And whether you’re shopping in person or online, officials are reminding shoppers to not fall victim to potential scams that could put a damper on your holiday season.