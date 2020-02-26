Shooting near Milwaukee Molson Coors headquarters

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN (WBRE/WYOU/) – Police in Milwaukee say they have multiple casualties after an active shooter situation this afternoon.

According to a police source, one suspect is down. That suspect is a former employee.

Police are searching for other potential suspects.

The Molson Coors complex is on lock down. Employees were notified by text message and email about the incident.

Swat teams could be seen moving in the area of North 40th Street and West State Street.

Activity was centered on a rooftop area with some officers entering with guns drawn.

Numerous medical emergency vehicles were seen leaving the area around 2:45 local time.

A large, multi-block perimeter was being set up in the area. Ramps from Highway 175 to State Street were closed.

Click here to watch a live stream of the scene.