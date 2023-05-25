WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators responded to a reported shooting on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre Thursday.

According to our media partner the Times Leader, a shooting incident happened in the 100 block of Academy Street, where a pool of blood could be seen at the front door of the New Flow Barber Shop Pa.

It is unclear whether the shooting took place at the barber shop. Witnesses reported to the Times Leader that the victim may have been driven to an area hospital.

Information is limited at this time, Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.