HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one child injured and sent to the hospital.

According to Hazleton City Police Department, on June 1 around 8:24 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Locust Street for a reported shooting.

While investigating the scene police said they were told that a male juvenile was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital injured from a gunshot wound.

Hazleton police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 570-459-4942.