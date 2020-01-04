Shooting for the Stars at the State Drama Festival

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lights… Camera… Action! The Pennsylvania High School Speech League hosted its annual State Drama Festival Competition at Bloomsburg University.

Drama clubs from high schools in Danville, the Towanda area, Shikellamy, Athens area, North Allegheny, and Coraopolis put on their best shows for the judges. Actors say it takes a lot of hard work to get “performance ready”.

“It’s a lot of come back every day, know what you’re doing. Remember what you did, and replicate that same thing,” Xavier Moskala, from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, said.

Organizers say that this drama festival has been held since 1963.

Each club had one hour to set-up props for their show, perform, and also tear down their set. And if you think this is just about students getting their moment in the spotlight, think again.

“It really helps develop students in terms of their communication skills, obviously their performance skills. These are skills they’re going to need in the work force later on,” Dr. Neil Strein, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania High School Speech League, said.

The top eight actors from among all six productions are also chosen. Jerry Stropnicky has judged this competition for about 15 years. As a theater professional for about 40 years, he says this event serves as a real confidence booster.

“They get to go back to their school. Just like when the football team gets back from Hershey. And they get to say ‘We’re champions. We did this. We really are something’,” Stropnicky said.

Shikallemy High School and Danville High School tied for first place, while North Allegheny High School took third place.

All State Cast Winners:

Tyler Altman – Danville High School

Leah Tessarvich – Danville High School

Kiya Myers – Shikellamy High School

Eleanor Carroll – Athens Area High School

Phoenix Jacobson – Athens Area High School

Madigan Allen – Towanda Area High School

Seys Walker – North Allegheny High School

Margaret Matous – Our Lady of the Scared Heart High School