Shipping delays leading to fewer flowers in stock this Valentine’s Day

SCIOTA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and a popular gift is getting harder to find.

We spoke with a local flower shop in the Poconos about its struggle with supply chain issues during the busy season.

“They’re very personal and the person who bought them for you went out of their way to do that nice, nice gesture, to give you a beautiful boutique of flowers,” said Kate Kays, owner of Miller’s Flower Shop by Kate.

Kays has owned Miller’s Flower Shop by Kate for 23 years and says Valentine’s Day is one of its busiest days.

“Certain things don’t arrive on time or sometimes don’t arrive at all so we’re just trying to be as prepared as we can,” stated Kays.

She tells me the shipping delays are impacting all flowers and plants across the board.

Despite the supply chain issues, the traditional red rose is the most popular item around this time of year and the owner tells me they’re working to keep it in stock.

“Valentine’s Day is always a big increase in price on the roses especially, but we’re seeing shipping cost going up and we’re requiring more deliveries to get the flowers to us,” explained Kays.

The local shop is already working around the clock fulfilling pre-orders for cupid’s holiday and for those waiting for the last minute to order flowers.

“Don’t do it, order in advance please it helps, it helps a lot,” said Kays.

The flower shop is extending its hours this weekend to make sure everyone gets their orders they’ll be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.