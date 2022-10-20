EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frazetta’s Costumes has been open in East Stroudsburg since the 1980s, providing everything you need for Halloween.

Costumes, decorations, and spooky animatronics are up for sale to get the perfect scare this season.

Owner Bill Frazetta says this year prices are higher due to skyrocketed shipping costs. He says despite the hike in prices, the business is still as busy as usual with many people driving hours to stop by and shop.

