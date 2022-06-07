WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students across the region tested their academic and practical knowledge on Saturday, as nine schools competed in the Shine Olympiad at the Simms Center at Wilkes University.

Shine Olympiad is an after-school S.T.E.A.M. program that helps them build Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics skills. Students worked in teams to compete in four categories, including an egg drop.

“It really allows for creativity and thinking outside the box. Kids these days are sometimes stuck to their screens and things like that. So it’s always good to work with your hands and see how you can work your mind into things,” said teacher, Kelly Cook.

This is the sixth year for the Shine after-school program, but the competition is back for the first time in two years.