Shickshinny pastor charged with sexual assault of student while teaching in Chester County

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The West Goshen Township Police Department says the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Shickshinny has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a first-grader at a Chester County school.

West Goshen Township Police say 63-year-old Randy Boston, of Shickshinny, has been arrested after they received a report of a sexual assault involving Boston and a minor.

The incident occurred in 2008 when the victim was a first-grade student at West Chester Christian School, police say. Police say the victim was assaulted while Boston was a teacher at the school.

Boston was arraigned and bail was set at $50,000 cash. Boston was remanded to Chester County Prison. He has been charged with sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and corruption of minors.

West Goshen Police are asking anyone else who may have been victimized by Boston to come forward.

Boston is listed as the current pastor for Bible Baptist Church on the church’s website.