Shickshinny man dies after losing control of vehicle in Columbia County

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has died after losing control of his car on Old Tioga Turnpike in Columbia county.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Joshua Fink, age 27 of Shickshinny, was driving on Old Tioga Turnpike Monday, August 9th.

Officials say for an undetermined reason Fink made a sudden avoidance maneuver causing him to lose control of his car impacting a wire fence and continued until he hit a house on the 40 blocks of Old Tioga Turnpike.

The coroner arrived on scene and pronounced Fink deceased. State Police say there were no other vehicles involved in this fatal crash.