Shickellamy School District dismissing due to possible coronavirus exposure

SHICKELLAMY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to superintendent Jason Bendle, the Shickellamy School District is dismissing all schools at this hour over concerns of the possible exposure of two students to the novel coronavirus.

Bendle says there is no confirmation of illness at this point, but the district is erring on the side of precaution and safety.

The possible exposure is affecting at least one student each in Priestly Elementary School and Shikellamy High School.

Bendle says they’re “taking care of kids first,” but the plan is do a deep cleaning of all the district’s buildings over the weekend.”

Bendle just learned of the exposure earlier this morning.