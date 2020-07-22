Luzerne County Courthouse closing facilities due to COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Breaking developments in Luzerne County on Wednesday. Due to emergency circumstances of sheriff’s deputies needing to quarantine, and to protect the health of employees and the public, the court is closed to all matters other than civil and criminal proceedings that directly impact the health, safety, welfare or incarceration of an individual.

All county facilities will close Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. until August 3, 2020.

In particular, summary appeal hearings, tax appeal hearings, driving under influence call of list, driver license appeal hearings and adoption proceedings will all need to be rescheduled to a later date.

Based on CDC guidelines for COVID-19, the county has performed contact tracing and employees who came in contact with someone who tested positive was urged to quarantine for 14 days.

County manager, Dave Pedri, says none of the infected employees or those in close contact have symptoms right now.

This comes just days after it was disclosed that Luzerne County Judge William Amesbury and another deputy tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Penn Place county building was closed on Monday for cleaning. The courthouse was cleaned in places where the sheriff’s deputy that tested positive last week had been working.

