SHENANDOAH BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At a public meeting Monday, the Shenandoah Borough Council is scheduled to address a “personnel issue” that allegedly involves missing money.

During the work session last week, the council went into executive session to discuss the ‘personnel issue.’

Councilmember Eileen Burke said people are getting fined late fees for garbage and sewage bills after they already paid them with cash or check at the borough building.

She claims there’s a lack of transparency from borough officials and it’s difficult to get questions answered.

Residents tell Eyewitness News they hope more people show up to the meeting Monday evening to voice their concerns.

We will have more from tomorrow’s meeting on later editions of Eyewitness News.