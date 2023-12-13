STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bitter winter temperatures can put the safety of the homeless population at risk.

That’s why an overnight shelter has a call out for donations.

When the side door is open at the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, that means the cold is here.

The church is home to the ‘Wesleyan Inn’. A cold-weather shelter available to those experiencing homelessness.

Manager Peter Mankin has been handling operations for over a decade.

“Because of everything that’s gone on in the world, everything that’s going on with the economy, everything that’s going on with housing. We have a lot of people that this is their actual first time in their life being homeless.”

Seeing 40 people a night already, the shelter offers resources to those needing to get out of the elements.

The inn currently has 42 beds at its shelter, but they never turn anyone away, having extra cots on hand just in case people need their services.

“Last year, we averaged 50 people a night, we even hit 60 people some nights, so we just have to wait and see how it goes but we’ll be able to fit anyone that comes.”

That sixty people an all-time high for the shelter.

The uptick in guests is the opposite of what they’re seeing for donations. Needing more items like warm clothes and underwear.

“Sweatpants I think are one of the best things to have because when they come in and they’re cold or they’re wet because they’ve been out in the rain, they could get out of their clothes and put on a pair of sweatpants.”

As the temperatures continue to drop, Mankin says this year is different when it comes to one thing: faith in community.

“I believe they’re beginning to know that we’re here for them. We’re on their side and I see that a little bit more this year than years past.”

The Stroudsburg Wesleyan’s cold weather shelter is open through March.

If you’d like to donate clothes or money to the inn, you can drop it off at its location on North Fifth Street.