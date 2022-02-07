Shelling out for love, price hike on Valentine’s Day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Valentine’s day is one week from today. This year especially get ready to spend more money on that special someone.

Many retailers have been forced to raise their prices due to supply chain issues. A box of truffles is $60 this year compared to $48 last year. It’s not just candy and flowers prices for jewelry and eating out are also higher this year. But that’s not slowing spending. The national retail federation predicts the average American will shell out nearly 175 dollars for valentine’s day

“The Valentine’s day boxes we got hit with a 50% increase. When we asked why we were told it was 100% due to container ship pricing. Transportation costs,” said Anthony Cirone, Co-owner and President of Li-Lac Chocolates

“And we could see total spending reach almost 24 billion. Which would be the second-highest in our service history,” said Katherine Cullen with the National Retail Federation.

The national retail federation says nearly a third of Americans plan to gift an evening out this year. Almost a quarter 22% will opt to gift jewelry to a special someone.

If you’re waiting till Valentine’s Day to do your shopping you might have to shell out a little more money for your special someone this year.