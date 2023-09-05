EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sheetz announced a new donut collection guaranteed to delight your taste buds and sweeten your day.

Baked fresh daily, Sheetz’s new collection of donuts is now available at all of Sheetz’s 680+ locations across Pennsylvania.

Sheetz

Sheetz’s new gourmet donuts are handcrafted with layers of buttery, sweet European dough, and then fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup.

These donuts are available in the following flavors:

Peanut Butter Cup – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with rich peanut butter icing, chocolate drizzle, and sliced peanut butter cups

– Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with rich peanut butter icing, chocolate drizzle, and sliced peanut butter cups Cookies N Cream – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with cookies and cream mixed icing and chocolate and vanilla cream cookie sandwich pieces

– Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with cookies and cream mixed icing and chocolate and vanilla cream cookie sandwich pieces Strawberry Shortcake – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with candy strawberry icing, pink and white, and sweet strawberry clusters

– Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with candy strawberry icing, pink and white, and sweet strawberry clusters Vanilla Galaxy – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with multi-color swirls of vanilla icing and crunchy gold stars

– Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with multi-color swirls of vanilla icing and crunchy gold stars Turtle Brownie – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with sweet caramel icing, mixed Brownie and Candied Pecan pieces, and crunchy gold stars

– Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with sweet caramel icing, mixed Brownie and Candied Pecan pieces, and crunchy gold stars Coconut Chocolate – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with chocolate caramel icing, toasted coconut, chocolate and shortbread pieces

– Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with chocolate caramel icing, toasted coconut, chocolate and shortbread pieces Apple Fest Fritter – Handcrafted with both sweet and tart varieties of apples, fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup

– Handcrafted with both sweet and tart varieties of apples, fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup Classic Glazed – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough then fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup

Donuts will be shipped daily to all Sheetz locations and served fresh to customers.