EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Purchasing a lottery ticket at Sheetz? You may get a chance to win free gas for a year with a new contest.

Sheetz is announcing a partnership with the Pennsylvania Lottery to launch a “Free Gas for a Year” contest running until September 30.

According to Sheetz, customers at all 299 Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania now have an opportunity to win free gas for a year by following these steps:

Purchasing a minimum $10 Match 6 lottery ticket. Once purchased, each customer will receive a play ticket, as well as a trailing ticket that will include a QR code.



Customers will then need to scan the QR code on their phone which will take them to the My Sheetz app, where they will enter the promo code on their trailing ticket to automatically be entered to win this grand prize.

Each customer can only enter the drawing once. By entering the contest, one free coffee or soda item, valid for 30 days, will be loaded to each customer’s My Sheetz account.

The grand prize winner will be selected in October.