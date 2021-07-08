Sheetz offers “jaw-some” new donut for Shark Week

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Shark Week swimming right for us, Sheetz will be releasing a “jaw-some” new Shark Week donut into the waters.

The epic annual week runs from July 11 to July 16 and Sheetz said the new donut will be on sale every day of it. The limited-time donut ring is frosted with blue frosting and will feature a creature that the Discovery Channel has featured for years, sharks, gummy of course!

The donut will be available ONLY for Shark Week at all 629 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina for just $1.29. According to the company, each store will have a daily supply of 6-12 donuts and once this supply runs out, they will not be restocked until the following day.