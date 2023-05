EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular drink option is officially coming to all Sheetz locations.

Sheetz announced they will be adding a boba tea option to its menu starting Wednesday, May 3 at all 675+ locations.

The boba tea option is a mango popping bubble that will be available to Sheetz customers as an add-on for all of Sheetz’s lemonade, refresherz (iced drinks) options, and Red Bull refresher.

Sheetz notes adding boba tea will be a $1.79 upcharge to the original beverage price.