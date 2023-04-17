EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sheetz is lowering their prices of gas again for the rest of the month of April, but it will only be for a certain type of fuel.

Sheetz announced Monday morning that the price of E85 (Flex Fuel) will be dropping to $1.85 per gallon from April 17 to midnight on April 30.

This price drop will be available at all Sheetz locations that sell E85. E85 is offered at many of the Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania.

Courtesy of Sheetz: Flex Fuel pump

It is important to note that not all cars are compatible with E85.

E85 is approved for use only in “flexible fuel vehicles” designed to run on gasoline or gasoline-ethanol blends of up to 85% ethanol (E85).

Customers can utilize the following tool to see if their vehicle is approved for Flex Fuel.