EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sheetz announced it’s bringing relief to the pumps again, lowering gas prices for the rest of August.

After lowering gas prices to $1.776 on the Fourth of July in honor of the nation’s birthday, Sheetz is making another price drop on gasoline.

Sheetz announced that the company is lowering the price of its Unleaded 88 fuel to $2.99 a gallon from now until 11:59 p.m. August 31.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this fuel grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.