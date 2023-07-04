EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sheetz is celebrating Independence Day by lowering gas prices to $1.776 for one day only.

Previously, Sheetz has lowered gas on certain blends, but this 4th of July, the price drop to $1.776 will apply to every gas type other than diesel or Ethanol Free (E0).

The limited-time promotion is only for the fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and will last all day, or while promotional gallons last, Sheetz said.

Around 12:00 a.m. Sheetz on Main and Union Streets in Taylor had lines stretched into the street, and navigating the parking lot was difficult at times.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.