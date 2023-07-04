EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Backyard barbecues might be costing you a little more this 4th of July but drivers can cash in on a big break at the pump. At one area convenience store gas is going for about half of what you’d normally pay.

The Sheetz location in Dickson City on the Scranton-Carbondale Highway is packed with customers lining up for a good deal on gasoline before it ends.

On Monday, Sheetz announced they will reduce their gas prices everywhere to just a little over $1.776 to celebrate Independence Day.

This promotion is for July 4th and July 4th only, it started at midnight sharp and goes for the rest of the holiday, or while the promotional gallons last.

Cars, vans, and trucks, from all over have been lining up at Sheetz locations to fuel up and then head out to celebrate the 4th of July.

“I’m at Sheetz today to get a good deal to fill up my car for a phenomenal price, I haven’t seen gas at this price since I was a kid, so it’s a really good deal I wanna fill up my car, and take advantage of the deal,” says Maryann Hart, Lackawanna County resident.

“It’s the 4th of July, cheap gas, and I couldn’t ask for anything better!” added Richard Nieves, Lackawanna County resident

Sheetz employees tell 28/22 News it’s been packed all day, to the point where they’re seeing posts now saying there are traffic backups by Sheetz locations from everyone rushing to get their tank filled.

These are by far the lowest gas prices in the area and people are not taking it for granted if you have patience and some free time stop by.

28/22 News spoke to some customers and the wait times can range from 20 minutes to 45 minutes.

Sheetz is also trending nationally on Twitter with everyone wanting to get in on this Independence Day deal before it ends.