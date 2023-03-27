PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sheetz in Plains Township is holding an event as they’re looking to hire nearly 50 employees.

According to Sheetz, on Wednesday hiring officials are hosting an event from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Plains Township location.

Sheetz is aiming to hire close to 50 employees and prospective employees must apply online on their website prior to attending Wednesday’s event.

During the event, those who applied online will participate in on-the-spot interviews and can learn more about all that is offered when working at Sheetz.