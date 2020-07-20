Sheetz gives sizable donation to Central PA food bank

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Good news for a food bank Eyewitness News has been working with during our “Feeding NEPA” campaign, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank received a $125,000 donation from Sheetz For the Kidz, a charitable organization run by Sheetz.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is one of 27 food banks to receive funding from Sheetz For the Kidz. This monetary grant will allow the food bank to continue to provide meals to children in need.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves more than 2.5 million meals to children annually. The food bank says their services have increased by 40 percent in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you would like to participate in the Feeding NEPA campaign, Click Here to donate.