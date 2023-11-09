(WBRE/WYOU) — Sheetz plans to show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day.

On Saturday, November 11, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half-turkey sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 700+ store locations. The offer includes extras & add-ons to the sub.

Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. This offer only applies to the $9 car wash option and is only available at Sheetz stores that have a car wash.

In addition, Sheetz will donate $50,000 donation to the United States Organization (USO). Sheetz employees will also be volunteering at a Thanksgiving dinner event at the USO later this month.

Sheetz customers are encouraged to donate their loyalty points in November to the USO. Two hundred loyalty points will equate to a $1 donation via the Sheetz app.

Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify. To find your nearest location head over to Sheetz’s website.