WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — April is Alcohol Awareness Month and area leaders are speaking out.

Stefanie Wolowink, who works with Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services, said the purpose of this month is to bring recognition to what can be a hidden addiction. Alcohol is part of our everyday lives and some don’t realize that this can also play a part in causing addiction, said Wolowink.

Out of the 6 counties that make up Pennsylvania Luzerne County is ranked third for alcohol use disorder, according to Wolowink. In first place is Philadelphia County and Allegheny is second.

Wolowink said there are many misconceptions regarding the disorder. She said that anyone can develop an addiction and not only long-term drinking but binge drinking can also lead to death.

Cathy Ryzner, who is now in recovery, said growing up in a home where alcoholism was part of her everyday life, she was at high-risk. She said by nine years old she was smoking and by 11 she had tried alcohol. Then, she just kept going for more.

Ryzner said it took her decades to get clean. She said she had to work through what led her to addiction and did plenty of research to understand why.

Ryzner said that a common misconception is that people think alcohol is different from drugs, but it’s not. According to her it’s just as powerful and dangerous.

Reaching out for help is one of the most important things you can do. If you think you or someone you know may be suffering from addiction you can reach out to Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services.