WARRIOR RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A large shed was destroyed by a fire early Friday afternoon on Slope Street in Warrior Run Borough.







Hanover Fire Department quickly put out the remains of the shed that was fully involved when the departments got to the scene. They were assisted by Sugarnotch and Nanticoke Fire Departments.

Chief Joseph Temarantz, Jr. says the cause is undetermined and under investigation. No one was hurt. The shed had two stories and a basement.