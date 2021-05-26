Shawnee Riverfest X announced, to feature celebration of frontline workers

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 10th Annual Shawnee Riverfest Free Concert will take place on Sunday, July 11 and feature a special recognition of frontline workers that helped fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year will be unlike any other as we celebrate these frontline workers. It is because of their efforts and commitment that we are now looking toward the light at the end of the tunnel, and we want to take a day and celebrate all their hard work and efforts, while remembering those we lost,” event organizer Gil Coronado said.

The event will include a moment of silence for those lost due to COVID-19 in our community, presented by State Representative Rosemary Brown, as well as a special award presentation to a community frontline worker.

The 8-hour free concert will have 10 acts including New York artist Nik Hartfield, Harley, Fusia Dance Center, Stephanie Campbell, Elizabeth Gillen, DJ Queue, and the Shawnee Playhouse cast of Frozen, Jr., and food venders will be on hand as well.

Shawnee Riverfest X will once again benefit Pocono Mountains United Way.

“We are thankful to Gil, CILA Management and the amazing event sponsors for their dedication to helping the United Way and our community and we are especially grateful to the frontline workers who have helped us get through such a challenging year,” Pocono Mountains United Way President/CEO Michael Tukeva said.

Social distancing and masks will be encouraged.

The event is scheduled to held July 11th from 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. More information can be found on the Shawnee Riverfest website.