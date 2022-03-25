SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular resort in the Poconos is gearing up to welcome golfers this weekend. The Shawnee Inn and golf resort is officially opening for its golf season tomorrow.





Resort officials tell Eyewitness News they’re excited about the upcoming season and are thankful for the recent warm weather that made it happen.

“Normal start date for us is, we always try for April 1st. This year, we’re able to put up our bridge early and be able to extend the golf season to all our guests,” said Nicholas Lussier, head golf professional, Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort.

Since the Poconos has seen snowfall in the spring months before the resort tells us they’ll keep an eye on the weather and give its guests a heads-up if they need to close.