SHAWNEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of Stroudsburg high schoolers are gearing up for a big musical performance this weekend.

The group is part of in2youarts putting on a production of “The Last Five Years.” The play is made up of only two actors with one character moving forward in time while the other moves backward.

The cast and crew all come from the Stroudsburg School District and have been perfecting the play for months. They tell eyewitness news they were excited to branch out to show the talent in the community.

“This is not a school-related thing, this is not like ‘oh we’re from our high school. We’re here to show our musical of what we can do,’ no this is a local community thing. This is a let’s see what the people of Stroudsburg can do. Let’s see what, when everyone’s put together, what we can create,” said Julian Gajewski, pianist and musical director of “The Last Five Years.”

“Practicing at home, annoying my family by practicing all the time, but just a lot of determination to work on the higher notes and just overall,” said Elena Casey, who plays the role of Cathy Hiatt.

The show will take place at the Shawnee Playhouse on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m.