SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Onto the Poconos where people are hitting the slopes at a popular ski resort.

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area opened for the season on Saturday.

It took weeks of preparation for their snow-making team to get the trails covered in man-made snow.

The resorts invested heavily in making their snow-making process more efficient since they have had to rely on making snow these past few years.

The marketing director there says while Shawnee is great for the beginner, it is open to all skill levels.

“We definitely specialize in our beginners and our first-timers, but we also have advanced terrain and we have two terrain parks for those kids who are interested in a little bit more playful jumps and rails and things like that and of course, we offer snow tubing for those who might not want to ski or snowboard,” explained Rachel Wycokoff the marketing director of Shawnee Mountain.

Last year they were able to ski as late as March 23 with their largest snowfall that month of 24 inches. They hope heavier snowfall will extend their season.