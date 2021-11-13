Shawnee Mountain offers vaccine clinic for applicants, looking to hire 500 seasonal positions

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local ski resort put a different twist on an annual job hiring event.

Shawnee Mountain Ski area held a hiring fair Saturday. The resort is looking to fill 500 seasonal positions for indoor work like guest services, food and beverage and maintenance to outdoor positions like ski instructors, chair lift operators and snowmaking.

Shawnee Mountain offered something it never before did a COVID vaccine clinic for job applicants.

“Lehigh Valley Health Network was really gracious to come out and partner with us. So they’re here giving covid vaccines and boosters. They’re working with us to vaccinate employees and the rest of the community,” Rachel Wyckoff, the marketing director at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area.