Shawnee Mountain goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ski resort in the Poconos painted the mountain pink to support breast cancer awareness.

Each year in the U.S. about 255,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer. Staci Beers fall under that statistic she was diagnosed back in 2011.

She tells us she is fortunate for the support from those around her.

“I think when I was going through treatment, I was very lucky that I had a lot of families supporting me and I realized that other people didn’t and other people didn’t have the resources, childcare, things like that,” explained Beers.





Beers finished treatment in 2015 later starting the ‘Hope for Strength’ fund through the Pocono Health Foundation.

“The fund allows patients who are undergoing treatment to get money to help with the living expenses and so they can work with a social worker at the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center to kind of assess their needs and get their needs met,” stated Beers.

The organization held a fundraiser at Shawnee Ski Resort’s paint the mountain pink event.

Skiers and snowboarders broke out their pink gear participating in raffles and buying goodies all for the cause.

“I actually learned to ski here and I worked here. This was my first job, so it feels like home, it’s family and they always invite us when they started kicking this off several years ago and so we’re just always happy to be here and be supported by family,” explained Beers.

100% of Saturday’s proceeds will go toward patients at the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center located in East Stroudsburg.

In support of hope for strength, Shawnee Mountain officials painted a breast cancer awareness ribbon into one of its slopes.

Shawnee Mountain is accepting online donations for anyone who purchases a lift ticket. Sunday is the last day for skiers and snowboarders to donate.